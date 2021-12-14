Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.30

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $250.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.60 million. Outbrain had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 406.80%. On average, analysts expect that Outbrain, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

