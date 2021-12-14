Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the November 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:OVCHY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.39. 52,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,524. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $19.37.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on OVCHY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.