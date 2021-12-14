OWNDATA Price Tops $0.0000 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 14th. OWNDATA has a market cap of $432,129.52 and approximately $45.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.76 or 0.00361080 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00010438 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000861 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $622.05 or 0.01323119 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.