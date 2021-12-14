Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth $59,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.70.

Shares of PKG opened at $130.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.82 and its 200-day moving average is $139.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $127.06 and a 12-month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.