Palladium Partners LLC Sells 125 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth $32,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

Stryker stock opened at $260.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.50 and a 200-day moving average of $263.84. The firm has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

