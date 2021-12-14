Palladium Partners LLC Sells 913 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

A stock opened at $156.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.75 and a 200-day moving average of $156.40.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,969 shares of company stock valued at $470,727 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

