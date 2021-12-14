Palladium Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,713,136 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.73.

XYL opened at $122.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.74. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.63 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

