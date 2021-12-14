Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Trading Up 0%

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) was up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRXXF shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12.

Paradox Interactive AB operates as publisher of strategy games for personal computer and console. Its brands include Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders and the World of Darkness catalogue of brands.

