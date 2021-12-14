Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 10,271 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.21% of Consolidated Communications worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,770,000 after acquiring an additional 112,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,927,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,308,000 after acquiring an additional 66,029 shares during the period. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 23.8% in the second quarter. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. now owns 3,812,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,515,000 after acquiring an additional 732,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,282,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,853,000 after acquiring an additional 386,360 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 52,722 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup raised Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $776.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $318.58 million during the quarter.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

