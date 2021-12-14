Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Ooma were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the first quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Ooma by 106,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ooma by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OOMA shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. Ooma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $482.22 million, a PE ratio of -205.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

