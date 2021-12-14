Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,643 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PJT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $70.11 on Tuesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.30.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

