Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 95.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,363 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of KPTI opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $456.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.84 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

