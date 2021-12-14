Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 16,416 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,416 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $309,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $766,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVAX shares. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

