Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $564,000 Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 49.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,419 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of -49.39, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.32.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.