Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 3,258 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.01.

