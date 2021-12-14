Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $371,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.06. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $80.90.

