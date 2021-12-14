Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.74 and the highest is $3.94. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings of $3.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $17.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.04 to $17.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $18.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.60 to $19.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.59.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $314.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.37. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $247.41 and a one year high of $334.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.83%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $1,334,992.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

