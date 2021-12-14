Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Increased to $351.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $327.00 to $351.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $358.59.

NYSE PH opened at $314.10 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $247.41 and a one year high of $334.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.83%.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,138 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $266,947,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,517,000 after buying an additional 793,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after buying an additional 534,228 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

