Particl Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,857.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Particl has a total market cap of $22.89 million and approximately $30,857.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00004136 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00011443 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000047 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00041318 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.96 or 0.00416590 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,762,618 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

