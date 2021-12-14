Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Acquires 168 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

NYSE STZ opened at $237.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.05 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.