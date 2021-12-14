Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys 6,121 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,283,000 after purchasing an additional 959,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,507,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,995,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,933,000 after purchasing an additional 393,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,294 shares of company stock worth $33,529,948. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.69.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $126.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $223.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $127.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

