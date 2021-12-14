Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises approximately 1.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,426,000 after buying an additional 92,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,893,000 after acquiring an additional 249,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,180,000 after acquiring an additional 58,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,937,000 after acquiring an additional 72,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $112.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.37 and its 200-day moving average is $104.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.16. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.30%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

