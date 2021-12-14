Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 17,343 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,343 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,832,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,077,000 after buying an additional 1,850,288 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,233,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,547,000 after purchasing an additional 981,873 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.37. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

