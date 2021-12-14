Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Reduces Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 91,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.07.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $162.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $119.75 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

