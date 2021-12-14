Paybswap (PAYB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $88,640.00

Paybswap (CURRENCY:PAYB) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Paybswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Paybswap has a total market capitalization of $825,591.57 and $88,640.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Paybswap has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paybswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00054336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,712.94 or 0.07968473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00077840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,048.69 or 1.00972987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00052345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Paybswap Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap . Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap

Paybswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paybswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paybswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paybswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paybswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paybswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.