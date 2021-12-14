PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 24,401 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.49% of PDC Energy worth $69,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,121,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PDC Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 56.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 75,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 65.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

PDCE opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.93 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,514 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.