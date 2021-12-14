Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.79 Million

Analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will post $72.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.58 million and the highest is $74.00 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $51.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $238.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.19 million to $242.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $296.41 million, with estimates ranging from $295.81 million to $297.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $30.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.28. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $36.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

