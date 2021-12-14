Peoples Bank OH Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,131,000 after acquiring an additional 27,730 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 246,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $236.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.43. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.58 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

