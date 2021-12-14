Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

POFCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petrofac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Petrofac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Petrofac alerts:

OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.73 on Friday. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.