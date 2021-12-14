Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Mizuho

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFE. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.65.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $309.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

