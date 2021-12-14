PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the November 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:ISD opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $16.66.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.