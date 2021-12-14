PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the November 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:ISD opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 19.8% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $200,000.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

