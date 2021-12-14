Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $3.17 Million Position in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,288 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Partner Communications were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTNR opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.40. Partner Communications Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 90.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.28%.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

