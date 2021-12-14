Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $2.25 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Lam Research by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $684.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $612.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $614.49. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $465.50 and a twelve month high of $719.91. The stock has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,087,698. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.00.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

