Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $2.25 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Lam Research by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $684.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $612.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $614.49. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $465.50 and a twelve month high of $719.91. The stock has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.
In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,087,698. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.00.
Lam Research Profile
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
