Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Piper Sandler

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.96% from the stock’s current price.

PHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.39. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.77.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $386,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock worth $1,495,876. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Phreesia by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

