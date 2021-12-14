Physicians Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $34,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $260.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.50 and its 200 day moving average is $263.84. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

