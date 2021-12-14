Physicians Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,215,213,000 after buying an additional 164,493 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,562,899,000 after buying an additional 302,550 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,308,000 after buying an additional 24,544 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,476,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,204,547,000 after acquiring an additional 159,522 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $245.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.76. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $249.94. The company has a market capitalization of $157.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.82%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

