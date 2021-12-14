Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Robert Disbrow Acquires 50,000 Shares

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,716,500 shares in the company, valued at C$12,015,570.

On Monday, December 6th, Robert Disbrow purchased 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Robert Disbrow purchased 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$66,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robert Disbrow purchased 193,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$141,816.40.

On Friday, November 5th, Robert Disbrow bought 4,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$3,330.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Robert Disbrow bought 27,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$20,625.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total value of C$39,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total value of C$16,250.00.

PNE opened at C$0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$203.19 million and a PE ratio of -66.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.72.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PNE shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

