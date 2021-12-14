Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Solo Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE DTC opened at $15.42 on Monday. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.