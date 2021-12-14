Piper Sandler Weighs in on Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $7.73 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.45. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.44 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.95.

Shares of LULU opened at $403.75 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

