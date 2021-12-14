Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of PLYM opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

