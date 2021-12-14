pNetwork (PNT) Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $34.10 million and $7.56 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00037912 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.97 or 0.00197894 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 82,854,683 coins and its circulating supply is 41,344,585 coins. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

