Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives C$46.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.25.

POW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered shares of Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

POW stock opened at C$42.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.30. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$28.40 and a 52-week high of C$44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31, a quick ratio of 81.87 and a current ratio of 95.52.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$18.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.4099997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

