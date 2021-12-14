Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock opened at $174.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.68. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $138.45 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.