Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Buys 498 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

VDE stock opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.16. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $84.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.