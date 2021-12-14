Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 6,029 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF makes up about 0.8% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBDS. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 733,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,733 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 292,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 43,897 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 197,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBDS stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.95. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $28.97.

