Prat Bhatt Sells 468 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Prat Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $57.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,113,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,190,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 245,657 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

