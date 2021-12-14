Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Short Interest Down 79.2% in November

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PEYE stock remained flat at $$2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Precision Optics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $35.15 million, a P/E ratio of -41.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.84%.

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

