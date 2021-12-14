Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 687 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPI. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of eXp World by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of eXp World by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

EXPI stock opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 3.11.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In other eXp World news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $550,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jose Enrique Valdes sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $235,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,800 shares of company stock valued at $16,250,365 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

