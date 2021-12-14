Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 146,786 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 46,378 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 249.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 36,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 26,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 431,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 152,061 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $16.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

