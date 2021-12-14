Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

In other Summit Materials news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.24. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $41.46.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $662.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.18.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.